When Love Comes so Strong: West Side Story at 60

On September 26, 1957, West Side Story, a new musical opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. In his opening night review, New York Times critic Brooks Atkinson called the musical “a profoundly moving show that is as ugly as the city jungles and also pathetic, tender and forgiving.” Sixty years later, West Side Story is known as one of the greatest American musicals of all time.

