MCNY Blog: New York Stories

Iconic photos of a changing city, and commentary on our Collections & Exhibitions from the crew at MCNY.org

When Love Comes so Strong: West Side Story at 60

73_111_23

On September 26, 1957, West Side Story, a new musical opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. In his opening night review, New York Times critic Brooks Atkinson called the musical “a profoundly moving show that is as ugly as the city jungles and also pathetic, tender and forgiving.” Sixty years later, West Side Story is known as one of the greatest American musicals of all time.

Read the full Story on MCNY.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on November 9, 2017 by in Uncategorized.

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p1kGOJ-5fE

Navigation

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Museum of the City of New York

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: