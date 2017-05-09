MCNY Blog: New York Stories

Iconic photos of a changing city, and commentary on our Collections & Exhibitions from the crew at MCNY.org

Fort George Amusement Park

Over a century ago on the northernmost tip of Manhattan in Fort George, on the same spot where General Washington fought the British, there stood a fantastic amusement park complete with roller coasters, Ferris wheels, a skating rink, as well as fortune tellers, music halls, casinos, and hotels. The Fort George Amusement Park was located in what is now Highbridge Park, on Amsterdam Avenue between 190th and 192nd Streets.

Read the full Story on MCNY.org.

One comment on “Fort George Amusement Park

  1. anisioluiz2008
    May 9, 2017

    Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on May 9, 2017 by in Uncategorized.

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p1kGOJ-5ev

Navigation

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Museum of the City of New York

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: