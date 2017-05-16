MCNY Blog: New York Stories

The Beheading of President Andrew Jackson

On July 2, 1834, President Andrew Jackson, also known as “Old Hickory,” was beheaded in Boston in what was thought to be a response to the Bank War that had its start in the summer of 1832. You might be thinking I was taught alternative historical facts as a child but it was actually the figurehead of Andrew Jackson on the U.S.S. Constitution that was put to its untimely death.

