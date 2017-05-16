The Beheading of President Andrew Jackson

On July 2, 1834, President Andrew Jackson, also known as “Old Hickory,” was beheaded in Boston in what was thought to be a response to the Bank War that had its start in the summer of 1832. You might be thinking I was taught alternative historical facts as a child but it was actually the figurehead of Andrew Jackson on the U.S.S. Constitution that was put to its untimely death.

