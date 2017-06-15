The Sounds of Patriotism: Popular Songs of World War I

Walking into Posters and Patriotism: Selling World War I in New York, visitors are transported back in time to 100 years ago when the streets of the city were covered with images advocating support for the United States’ efforts in the Great War. It is easy to be impressed by the Museum’s collection of large and colorful posters that dominate the wall space, but take a look at the cases situated around the gallery and another form of propaganda appears: the sounds of the time — sheet music for popular songs.

Read the full Story on MCNY.org.