Truman Capote’s “Black and White Dance”



During the winter and early spring of 2016, the Museum photographed and catalogued over 400 mid-century garments from our costumes and textile collection through our Dressing Room project, funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). A number of these garments will be featured in the Museum’s fall 2017 exhibition Mod New York: Fashion Takes a Trip. The availability of this digital content also primed the Museum to participate in the Google Cultural Institute’s We Wear Culture project, which brings together a selection of our costume holdings with that of over 180 other institutions.

As part of our partnership with the Google Cultural Institute, we created an online exhibition, featuring dresses from our collection which were worn to author Truman Capote’s legendary “Black and White Dance.” The exclusive invite-only event was held on November 28, 1966, at the Plaza Hotel.

Read the full Story on MCNY.org.